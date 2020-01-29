Chinese family in UAE diagnosed as first cases of coronavirus in Middle East

Four members of a Chinese family who arrived in the United Arab Emirates from the city of Wuhan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the first known cases in the Middle East, the UAE health ministry said on Wednesday.
The family members are in a stable condition and under medical observation, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.
The statement did not say where the family members were being treated or when they arrived in the UAE. The ministry and a government information office did not respond to a request for further comment.