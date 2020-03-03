Katz rules out rotation, but not unity

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that a rotation deal between the leader of his Likud party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blue & White Chairman Benny Gantz for the position of prime minister is "off the table" after exit polls predict a Likud win.

