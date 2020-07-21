Saudi king in stable condition after being admitted to hospital - sources

Saudi Arabia's King Salman is in stable condition, three Saudi sources said, after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh on Monday with what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder.

The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, was undergoing medical checks, state media on Monday cited a Royal Court statement as saying without further details.

Three well-connected Saudi sources who declined to be identified, two of whom were speaking late on Monday and one on Tuesday, told Reuters the king was "fine".

An official in the region, who requested anonymity, said he spoke to one of King Salman's sons on Monday who seemed "calm" and that there was no sense of panic about the monarch's health.