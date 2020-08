The Health Ministry reported that 962 new virus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, bringing the national caseload to 103,274.

The Health Ministry reported that 962 new virus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, bringing the national caseload to 103,274.

The Health Ministry reported that 962 new virus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, bringing the national caseload to 103,274.

The death toll from the pathogen stands at 839.

The death toll from the pathogen stands at 839.

The death toll from the pathogen stands at 839.