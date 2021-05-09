Government approves long sought overhaul of IDF veteran care

Following weeks of protests over the treatment of disabled IDF veterans, the government approved a reform to the treatment and rehabilitation process for wounded former members of the military.
The outline, dubbed "One Soul", will be budgeted at NIS 300 million (approx. $92 million) and will be directed towards the care and rehabilitation of veterans, with an emphasis on the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
At the same time, the government instructed Defense Minister Benny Gantz to promote pertinent legislative amendments that would aid disabled veterans and to promote the continued implementation of the reform on other unresolved issues.