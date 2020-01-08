Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed - Iranian state TV

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran's state television said.
The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the airport and burst into flames.
Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told state television that the number of passengers onboard the flight was 170.
According to air tracking service FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kyiv.
First published: 07:18 , 01.08.20