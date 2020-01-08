Netanyahu: We stand by the United States

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to stand with the U.S. following the Iranian missile attack on American bases in Iraq.

"We stand in determination and strength", said Netanyahu during a ceremony on Wednesday at The Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. "He who shall strike at us will face a strong blow."





Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike on his convoy near the Baghdad airport Friday.

On Wednesday Iran launched missile attacks on two bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq.

The prime minister said U.S. President Donald Trump is to be congratulated for the attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani Friday calling the Revolutionary Guard Corps commander a terrorist with the blood of many on his hands and the architect of Iran's policy of terror in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said Iran's attempts to achieve a stranglehold on Israel is because it understands that Israel is the strongest force for the West to counter the Islamic Republics' aggressive intents and any attempt to harm Israel " will suffer the most resounding blow ."

Netanyahu also repeated that the United States has no greater friend than Israel and Israel no greater friend than the United States.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel stands by the United States in its confrontation against Iranian terror.

"Qassem Soleimani was the number one instigator of terror and the Middle East will be safer without him," the minister said.



















