Italy's daily coronavirus death tally lowest since March 19

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 on Sunday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694.

The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19.

