Lebanon's Jumblatt sees no 'white smoke' soon on government

A prominent Lebanese politician said on Thursday it seemed there would be no "white smoke" soon to signal the formation of a new government, indicating more deadlock after the prime minister-designate presented a draft cabinet line-up.

Four months since Lebanon's last government quit in the wake of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, main parties have been unable to agree on a cabinet even as the country sinks deeper into a crippling financial crisis.

Saad al-Hariri, who was named in October to form the new government, gave President Michel Aoun his cabinet line-up on Wednesday, saying the atmosphere was positive.

Aoun's office said the two had agreed to try to bridge the gap between their proposals.