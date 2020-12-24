Health Ministry reports 5,036 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry on Thursday evening reported 5,036 new cases of coronavirus in the previous two days.
On Wednesday, health authorities detected 3,340 cases of COVID-19 out of about 88,00 tests, meaning 3.8% of all tests returned positive, and 1,696 new cases out of some 52,000 tests on Thursday, which are 3.2% of all tests.
There were 920 coronavirus patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, 526 of them were in serious condition with 122 patients on ventilators.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 3,170 Israelis have passed away due to coronavirus-related complications, including 22 patients on Wednesday and four more on Thursday.