Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing at least 15

A passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday after take-off, slamming into a house in an accident that killed at least 15 people and injured dozens.
The Fokker 100 aircraft, operated by Bek Air, got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Central Asian country's main financial center, on a pre-dawn flight en route to the capital Nur-Sultan.
It lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting the two-floor building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
First published: 11:02 , 12.27.19