Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.