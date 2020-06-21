Opposition leader claims Netanyahu health and economic policy a failure

Opposition leader Yair Lapid from the Yesh Atid party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economic policies and public health decisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are a failure.
"We have higher unemployment figures than many other countries and still now, businesses are confused as to what they can and cannot do. A government can make difficult choices but the public and the economy must understand what is being asked of them," Lapid said, "Economics relies on certainty and that cannot be achieved when policy changes every five minutes." he added.