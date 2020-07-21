Russia meddled in Scottish vote - UK parliamentary report

Russia sought to meddle in the 2014 Scottish referendum and intelligence agencies should produce an assessment of potential interference in the Brexit referendum, a report by the British parliament's intelligence and security committee said.

"There has been credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014," the report, which was finished in March 2019, said.

The report was leaked ahead of its publication time by the Guido Fawkes website.