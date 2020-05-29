Channels
משה בר סימן טוב, מנכ"ל משרד הבריאות במסיבת העיתונאים בעקבות עליה במספר חולי הקורונה
Health Ministry DG warns against complacency as virus cases spike

Bar Siman Tov calls on Israelis to return adhering to social distancing orders as nation reopens from coronavirus lockdown; ministry mulls halting school studies for 7th-12th graders, shuttering synagogues

Adir Yanko |
Published: 05.29.20 , 20:06
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov warned on Friday against the complacency of Israelis as the country saw an unusual increase in coronavirus infections.
    • "We have seen a significant increase in cases in recent days. It is clear and significant and has spread in different parts of the country," said Bar Siman Tov. "Unfortunately, there's no way to prevent disease without adherence to the rules. Although there are a lot of misunderstandings over the rules, in the end, they are simple: wear face masks, keep your hygiene and keep a two-meter distance - this is not over."
    מסיבת העיתונאים של משרד הבריאות בעקבות עליה במספר חולי הקורונהמסיבת העיתונאים של משרד הבריאות בעקבות עליה במספר חולי הקורונה
    "We have shifted into this kind of euphoria and complacency. We have been given a warning to return to the rules. If we fail to do so - reality will force us to take more stringent measures."
    Earlier Friday, Health Ministry officials announced a special briefing in light of a steep rise in the number of positive tests confirmed over the previous 48 hours.
    The Health Ministry was also reported to be considering recommending to the government to close schools for seventh-twelfth grades and shutter synagogues.
    משה בר סימן טוב, מנכ"ל משרד הבריאות במסיבת העיתונאים בעקבות עליה במספר חולי הקורונהמשה בר סימן טוב, מנכ"ל משרד הבריאות במסיבת העיתונאים בעקבות עליה במספר חולי הקורונה
    Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov at press briefing
    (Photo: Dana Kopel)
    By 7:30 pm, 101 new patients were diagnosed with the virus - the highest since the beginning of the month. In comparison, 64 patients were diagnosed by 9 pm Thursday.
    The large increase in new cases could see the government roll back some of the social distancing orders that have been lifted in recent weeks.
