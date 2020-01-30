Foreign Ministry: 28 Israelis aboard cruise ship quarantined in Italy for fear of coronavirus

The foreign ministry said on Thursday there were 28 Israeli civilians on a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Italy due to concerns some passengers may have contracted the coronavirus.
According to the ministry, a couple of Chinese nationals who were on board of the cruise ship started feeling unwell and were taken by authorities for medical examination.
Some 6,000 passengers were forced to stay on board until the Chinese couple's examination results arrive.
Italian authorities are not allowing the ship to dock at the country's ports.