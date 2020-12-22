Netanyahu: we did not want this election, but we will win big

After negotiations with Blue & White over the state budget collapsed, ushering in Israel's fourth election in under two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Monday evening that he and his Likud party will secure a commanding electoral victory.
"This is an erroneous decision on Blue & White's behalf, but if they force these elections on us, I promise you we will win. With your help, the people of Israel, Likud will bring a huge win," Netanyahu said, hailing his success in securing millions of COVID-19 vaccines for Israel, recent normalization deals with Arab countries and a strong economy.
The premier lambasted Blue & White leader Benny Gantz and accused him of walking back on previous agreements, hinting at internal conflicts between the former IDF chief and his fellow party member Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn as the main cause for the breakdown of talks.
"I did not want this election. Likud did not want this election. We have voted again and again against elections. Unfortunately, Benny Gantz reneged on his agreements with us."
"I think this happened due to internal fighting within his party. He withdrew because of his insistence on continuing to let Nissenkorn, contrary to the coalition agreement, promote a dictatorship of left-wing bureaucrats working against the will of the people. We cannot let this happen," Netanyahu said.
As part of the negotiations between the two parties, Netanyahu - who faces three indictments on corruption charges - demanded to curtail Nissenkorn's powers.
The veteran leader also claimed that the decision Israel was facing in the coming election, expected to be held on March 23, was between "a government depending on [opposition leader Yair] Lapid and the left and a true right-wing government."
Gantz responded to Netanyahu's remarks, saying they contained more "more lies than words" and blamed the premier for triggering the election in an attempt to avoid his trial.