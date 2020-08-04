Israel sees 1,801 new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, 278 of them since midnight.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, 278 of them since midnight.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, 278 of them since midnight.