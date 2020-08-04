Israel sees 1,801 new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, 278 of them since midnight.
There are currently 24,764 coronavirus carriers across the country, among them, are 349 patients hospitalized in serious condition and 97 patients on ventilators.
Health authorities had received the results of 22,396 virus tests conducted in recent days.
Eight people have succumbed overnight to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, raising Israel's virus-related fatalities to 554.