President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and maintain the U.S. embassy there, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and maintain the U.S. embassy there, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and maintain the U.S. embassy there, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.