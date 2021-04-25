Gantz orders army to remain on high alert amid Gaza tensions

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting together with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman and other security officials, in order to assess the country's security situation following the continued bombardment of Israeli localities adjacent the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday morning.

