Israel's coronavirus cases reach 100, health officials confirm

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in Israel to 100, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

The update comes just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of new restrictions in an effort to combat the rapid spread of the new virus, formally known as COVID-19. Among the latest guidelines is a ban on mass gatherings of 250 people or more.

People with surgical masks at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: EPA )

The Health Ministry said out of 100 people at least 91 have been hospitalized, one newly-diagnosed patients is in a process of being hospitalized, five are quarantined at home and three others have recovered.

Health officials also say that two people are in a serious condition, three in a moderate and the rest appear to be only lightly affected by the disease.

In addition, a United States tourist who also tested positive for the virus has been hospitalized in a moderate condition but is not included in the official government count of the infected since she is not an Israeli national.

The 70-year-old woman is said to be suffering from pneumonia and breathing difficulty. She is treated in Baruch Padeh Medical Center, also known as Poriya Medical Center, in the northern city of Tiberias.