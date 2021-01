President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday after arguing against the president's impeachment.

President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday after arguing against the president's impeachment.

President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday after arguing against the president's impeachment.