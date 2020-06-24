Democrats accuse 'president's fixer' Barr of political meddling in U.S. justice system

U.S. House Democrats blasted Attorney General William Barr at a hearing on Wednesday over accusations he had improperly meddled in criminal cases and antitrust probes for political gain, but they stopped short of pledging to take any steps to try and oust the nation's top law enforcement official.
"Mr. Barr's work at the Department of Justice has nothing to do with correcting injustice. He is the president's fixer," said Jerrold Nadler, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
"He has shown us that there is one set of rules for the president's friends, and another set of rules for the rest of us," added Nadler.