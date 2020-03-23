EU to provide 20 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Iran

The European Union will send 20 million euros in humanitarian aid to Iran, which is subject to U.S. sanctions, to help alleviate the coronavirus, and will also support Tehran's request for IMF financial help, the EU's top diplomat said.

