Gantz to demand to be made Justice Minister

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated he will demand to be appointed the incumbent Justice Minister, following the High Court's order to the government, according to which a permanent justice minister must be appointed within 48 hours.
"At the cabinet meeting I will demand that I be appointed as permanent justice minister in order to continue to maintain democracy, and in accordance with the agreement signed with the Likud," said Gantz. "I will not give [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] even a foothold. We don't need 48 hours for that, We can bring a referendum within 48 minutes and stop the violation of the rule of law."