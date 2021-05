Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed "to continue hitting terrorist targets," at the end of a situation assessment meeting with several security officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed "to continue hitting terrorist targets," at the end of a situation assessment meeting with several security officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed "to continue hitting terrorist targets," at the end of a situation assessment meeting with several security officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.