Airport Authorities say Health Ministry negligent, must set regulations to block virus variants' entree

The Airport Authorities on Monday slammed health officials for not setting clear regulations that would prevent COVID variants from entering Israel.

Earlier a senior official at the ministry called the airport Israel's weakest link in the fight against further spread of the virus.

