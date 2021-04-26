Channels
Airport Authorities say Health Ministry negligent, must set regulations to block virus variants' entree

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 04.26.21 , 17:42
The Airport Authorities on Monday slammed health officials for not setting clear regulations that would prevent COVID variants from entering Israel.
Earlier a senior official at the ministry called the airport Israel's weakest link in the fight against further spread of the virus.
"The Health Ministry must introduce monitoring bracelets for travelers arriving from India, Turkey and other coronavirus hotspots and decide whether travel to those destinations should be banned," an official with the Airport Authorities said.