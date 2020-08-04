Knesset committee on coronavirus meets to discuss resuming air travel

The Knesset Committee on the coronavirus pandemic has begun its meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening if air travel following a government decision to allow entry to 17,000 students of Yeshivas and universities.

Committee chair MK Yifat Shasha Biton said that if they can be allowed in there was no reason to deny entry to others.

"The aim of the meeting is to consider all those impacted by the closure of Israel's borders including many businesses," she said.

Health officials told the committee they were concerned about large numbers of religious Jews that plan to fly to Ukraine to participate in pilgrimage to the grave of the Nachman of Breslov.



