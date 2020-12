Blue & White officials said that Knesset Monday will debate a bill that will postpone the deadline for the 2020 and 2021 state budgets.

Blue & White officials said that Knesset Monday will debate a bill that will postpone the deadline for the 2020 and 2021 state budgets.

Blue & White officials said that Knesset Monday will debate a bill that will postpone the deadline for the 2020 and 2021 state budgets.