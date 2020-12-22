Edelstein: Effects of virus vaccine will be felt in '2 or 3' months

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday said the effects of the coronavirus vaccination campaign will be felt in "two to three months".
Edelstein made the statement during a press briefing, marking the start of the campaign in assisted living facilities and nursing homes around the country.
"The real effect of these vaccines, on all of us, will be felt in the best case scenario in two or three months' time," he said "We must not get into a situation where we don't have control over the confirmed patients, it hurts worse to get shot at the end of a battle."