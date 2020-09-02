Netanyahu talks to Egypt's Sisi about UAE deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday about the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Sisi's office said the Egyptian president had expressed appreciation for the agreement and described it as a "step in the right direction". However, he stressed the need to avoid annexing territories, referring to an Israeli move to extend sovereignty over Jewish West Bank communities and the strategic Jordan Valley which was brought to a halt as a condition to the agreement between Israel and the Gulf state.