Israel's Security Cabinet rejects ICC's decision

Israel's Security Cabinet rejected on Sunday the "outrageous decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to allow an investigation into false Israeli war crimes," a statement by members of the cabinet read.
According to the statement, the cabinet reached the conclusion that the ICC does not have the authority to make such a decision. "Israel is not a member in the ICC and the Palestinian Authority lacks the status of a state," the statement by the cabinet noted.
"While it allows itself to investigate Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East obligated to the rule of law, the court turns a blind eye to horrible war crimes perpetrated by dictatorships such as Syria and Iran. The court's decision exposes itself as a political body in line with other organizations working out of anti-Semitic values."