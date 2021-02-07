Israel's Security Cabinet rejects ICC's decision

Israel's Security Cabinet rejected on Sunday the "outrageous decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to allow an investigation into false Israeli war crimes," a statement by members of the cabinet read.

According to the statement, the cabinet reached the conclusion that the ICC does not have the authority to make such a decision. "Israel is not a member in the ICC and the Palestinian Authority lacks the status of a state," the statement by the cabinet noted.

