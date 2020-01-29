Number of migrants trying Channel crossing in boats explodes

A count by French maritime authorities shows that the number of migrants who attempted to cross the English Channel in small boats exploded last year, when more than 2,700 people were rescued at sea or stopped while trying to reach Britain from France.

Maritime officials said the 2019 figure is more than four times larger than the previous years' count of cross-Channel migration. The French officials could not say whether the increase in attempts to reach Britain was linked to migrants fearing that Brexit might bring tighter borders.

It was not known how many migrants successfully made the crossing.

The passage, while a short distance, is fraught with risks, Last year brought four deaths, the first ones since migrants started using small vessels to go across the Channel in 2016, the maritime prefecture for the English Channel and North Sea region said Wednesday.