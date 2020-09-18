Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress.

