President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was murdered at the Sgula junction in Petah Tikva on Wednesday. "I send my condolences to the Ohayon family after receiving the terrible news of Rabbi Shai's assassination by a loathsome terrorist," Rivlin said. ""We will not rest until the terrorist and those who assist him are persecuted to the fullest extant of the law, we will not allow terrorism to rear its head."