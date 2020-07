Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at hostile Israeli aircraft over near the border with Israel, sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen network on Friday.

Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at hostile Israeli aircraft over near the border with Israel, sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen network on Friday.

Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at hostile Israeli aircraft over near the border with Israel, sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen network on Friday.