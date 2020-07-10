WHO experts to visit China as part of COVID-19 investigation

One animal health expert and one epidemiologist will work to fix the "scope and terms of reference" for the future mission aimed at learning how coronavirus jumped from animals to humans during their visit to Beijing on Saturday and Sunday, a World Health Organization statement said Friday.
Scientists believe the virus may have originated in bats, then was transmitted through another mammal such as a civet cat or an armadillo-like pangolin before being passed on to people at a fresh food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.