WHO experts to visit China as part of COVID-19 investigation

Associated Press |
Published: 07.10.20 , 09:39
One animal health expert and one epidemiologist will work to fix the "scope and terms of reference" for the future mission aimed at learning how coronavirus jumped from animals to humans during their visit to Beijing on Saturday and Sunday, a World Health Organization statement said Friday.
Scientists believe the virus may have originated in bats, then was transmitted through another mammal such as a civet cat or an armadillo-like pangolin before being passed on to people at a fresh food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.