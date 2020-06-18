Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey - governor's office

Four workers were killed when Kurdish militants detonated a roadside bomb that struck the laborers' pick-up truck as it passed by in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, the local governor's office said.
The blast occurred in the Silopi district, near the borders with Iraq and Syria, while the vehicle was carrying fuel to be used by workers involved in road construction, the Sirnak governor's office said in a statement.
It said the explosives were planted and detonated by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.