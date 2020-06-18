Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey - governor's office

Four workers were killed when Kurdish militants detonated a roadside bomb that struck the laborers' pick-up truck as it passed by in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, the local governor's office said.

