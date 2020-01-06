Iraqi PM: Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.