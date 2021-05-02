Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy "Moonstruck," died on Saturday at age 89.
Dukakis - a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Michael Dukakis - passed away at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side.
Dukakis, the Massachusetts-born daughter of Greek immigrants, worked for decades as a stage, TV and film actor before rocketing to fame at age 56 playing the mother of Cher's character in "Moonstruck."