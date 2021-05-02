Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy "Moonstruck," died on Saturday at age 89.

