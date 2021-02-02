Iran enriching uranium with more advanced centrifuges at Natanz, says IAEA

Iran has begun enriching uranium with a second cascade of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in its underground plant at Natanz in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report to member states obtained by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

