President Rivlin: 'Pray we will be united in the fight against anti-Semitism'

President Reuven Rivlin, speaking at a Wednesday dinner with dozens of leaders in the president's official residence in Jerusalem, said that "this is a historic gathering, not only for Israel and the Jewish people but for all humanity."

President Reuven Rivlin, speaking at a Wednesday dinner with dozens of leaders in the president's official residence in Jerusalem, said that "this is a historic gathering, not only for Israel and the Jewish people but for all humanity."

President Reuven Rivlin, speaking at a Wednesday dinner with dozens of leaders in the president's official residence in Jerusalem, said that "this is a historic gathering, not only for Israel and the Jewish people but for all humanity."

"Remembering the victims of the Holocaust and World War II, we also commemorate the triumph of human freedom and dignity."

"Remembering the victims of the Holocaust and World War II, we also commemorate the triumph of human freedom and dignity."

"Remembering the victims of the Holocaust and World War II, we also commemorate the triumph of human freedom and dignity."