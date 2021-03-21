NIS 1,500 for Green Pass: Police arrest seller of illegal vaccine certificates

Police said Sunday they have arrested a 21-year-old resident of northern Israel suspected of selling fake vaccination certificates for NIS 1,500 each, on the Telegram messaging app.

Israel has reopened its economy thanks to its fast-paced coronavirus vaccination campaign, with many businesses now operating based on the Green Pass outline. The Green Pass is a certificate issued to members of the public who have either been fully vaccinated against or have recovered from COVID-19.

The suspect, from the city of Tiberias, was arrested after Lahav 433 National Fraud Investigations Unit received information about illegal trade of vaccination certificates on Telegram.

The police are now looking for hundreds of Israelis who bought the certificates from the suspect or other similar sellers.

The suspect's name was discovered during the investigation, prompting the police to raid his home, where data storage devices - used in committing the offenses - were uncovered. He is accused of forgery and fraud.

Sources involved in the investigation said that apart from the criminal aspect, it is irresponsible to present yourself as vaccinated when this is not the case.