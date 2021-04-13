FBI calls for info on hate crimes in Hebrew and Yiddish

The FBI has published a series of ads calling on the public to report on hate crimes, including in Yiddish and Hebrew.
“Did you know many hate crimes are not reported? The FBI wants to help, but we need to hear from you,” the FBI Hate Crimes Unit said in several languages.
American cities reported a sharp decline in the number of recorded anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2020 after experiencing historically high levels in 2019 when Jews were the number 1 target for hate crimes in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.