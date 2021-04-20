British Michael Gove in Jerusalem for talks

Michael Gove, British Minister for the Cabinet Office arrived on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli officials including Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
Among other responsibilities, Gove is charged with Britain's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, a path for new bi-lateral tourism agreements was discussed, that would include use of the green pass for visitors to and from Israel and the U.K. after the two countries have already inoculated most of their adult population against coronavirus.
The leaders also discussed regional issues including the return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Ashkenazi asked Gove to relay Israel's thanks for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expressed concerns over the intention of the International Criminal Court to probe possible Israeli war crimes.