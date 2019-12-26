Moscow police again detain opposition leader Navalny

Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organizing or participating in unsanctioned protests. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organization has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organizing or participating in unsanctioned protests. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organization has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organizing or participating in unsanctioned protests. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organization has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.