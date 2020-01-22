Putin to meet mother of Naama Issachar

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar during a visit to Israel on Thursday with her mother and Israel's prime minister, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

Issachar was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offenses in October.

