Putin to meet mother of Naama Issachar

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar during a visit to Israel on Thursday with her mother and Israel's prime minister, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.
Issachar was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offenses in October.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly asked about her release and (Israeli President Reuven) Rivlin sent a letter. This humanitarian aspect of the issue will be discussed at the meeting," Ushakov said.
First published: 15:48 , 01.22.20