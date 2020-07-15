Egyptian oil pipeline fire injures 17

A major fire broke out after a leak of oil from the Shuqair-Mostorod pipeline next to a busy highway in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 17 people were injured, authorities said.

The pipeline runs along a motorway on the outskirts of the capital and a spark caused by passing cars ignited crude that was leaking from the pipe, the petroleum ministry said.

The pipeline's valves were immediately closed in the area of the blaze and the flames were brought under control, it added in a statement.