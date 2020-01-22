Trump meets Iraqi counterpart, first since Soleimani strike

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that sanctions on Iraq were still a possibility in a bilateral meeting with Iraq's president Wednesday, the first since an American drone strike on Iraqi soil killed a top Iranian general, straining Washington-Baghdad ties.

Iraq's President Barham Saleh met with Trump on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland amid threats from Iran-backed militia groups promising to exact revenge should he sit down with the American president.

