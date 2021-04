Religious Zionist party leader Betzalel Smotrich Monday urged New Hope's Gideon Saar and Yamina's Naftali Bennett to enter a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I pledge to stand to your right and work together for Israel’s citizens," he said.

